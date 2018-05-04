Seeking advice from an expert

Question - I have a six-month-old dog called Booze who is starting to become destructive in my back yard. He is chewing everything in sight, please help me as this is becoming very expensive.

Allan Edwards

Answer - At five to six months of age, dogs are losing their puppy teeth and getting their permanent adult teeth.

At this time Booze's mouth will be uncomfortable and he will be chewing anything he can find to ease the discomfort and help his adult teeth break through his gums.

Give him plenty of things he is allowed to chew such as rawhide and pigs ears.

You can also apply a distasteful spray for Booze onto things he shouldn't chew.

These sprays can be purchased from pet shops or online.

Your dog may also be bored, provide him with different forms of enrichment every day and search the internet for ideas.

