Seeing a solution to the small print.

OPEN EYES: Attending a Guide Dogs Low Vision clinic can offer assistance to maintain independence and show you available choices.

FINDING it difficult to watch TV or read the paper? How about doing that crossword?

You can continue watching television, reading and being independent thanks to Guide Dogs

Anyone having difficulty with reading, viewing television or who may be losing their sight as a result of a disease such as macular degeneration or glaucoma, is invited to attend a free Low Vision Clinic in Bellingen.

The consultation includes an assessment with an experienced optometrist specialising in low vision and a meeting with Guide Dogs orientation & mobility specialists, who will assess what each individual might need to help them get around independently.

Medicare will cover the optometrist consultation, while the assessment from Guide Dogs is provided at no cost, like all the organisation's services.

Jeremy Hill, Regional Manager for Guide Dogs across Northern NSW, said the Low Vision Clinic aimed to encourage people to seek help early to maintain their independence.

"By making low vision services accessible to greater areas such as the Coffs Coast, we're hoping people will seek our assistance sooner rather than later," Jeremy said.

"We want people to stay safe when getting around and avoid falls and accidents that are often associated with vision loss."

Mr Hill said the holistic approach also saw Guide Dogs specialists check each individual's mobility to determine whether Orientation and Mobility training would be helpful for them.

"So if you are finding your glasses are not quite strong enough to read the race guide, recipes, crosswords, books, letters or even the instructions on your prescriptions, Guide Dogs can help you enjoy these once again."

Guide Dogs will have a range of aids including electronic hand-held and desktop magnifiers to help with reading, text-to-speech devices and screen reading software available at the clinic.

The next Low Vision Clinic for Coffs Coast residents is February 28 at the Bellingen Eyes Optometrist. If required, Guide Dogs can assist with transportation to and from the clinic.

To make an appointment contact Kym at Guide Dogs 6652 7424.