Sam Stosur stumbles out of Brisbane International

With a stirring win against world No.18 Angelique Kerber in her back pocket, Sam Stosur looked well placed to make at an impact at the Brisbane International.

Well, it was good while it lasted.

Stop me if you've heard this one before: Sam Stosur got off to a great start in her Brisbane International round two match against Madison Keys on Wednesday before she fell away and lost in straight sets 5-7 3-6.

After her stirring win over world No.18 Angelique Kerber on Monday, hopes were high that the 2011 US Open champion could repeat the dose against the American eighth seed, and she could not have started better.

Stosur broke Keys to love in the first game of the match and held serve untroubled to go two-up after almost as many minutes. In fact, it was not until the third game that Keys even won a point.

Stosur looked to be in a good place. Photo: AAP Image/Albert Perez

Given that Stosur had won all three previous encounters against the American - the last a three-set victory at last year's Miami Open - it looked like she might actually make the final eight at the Brisbane International for the first time in 10 attempts.

The large crowd that all but filled the outside Stadium Court in stifling heat was right behind the local girl but the tide began to turn when Stosur was struggling to hold serve at 3-2 in the first set.

Before the start of the tournament Stosur was the first of what would become a growing chorus of players to criticise the scheduling of the event in tandem with the men's ATP Cup.

If she was perturbed prior to the event by the thought of being relegated to the outer courts while her male counterparts were playing on the adjacent Pat Rafter Arena, by the end of that crucial game she could be forgiven for being downright ropeable.

Madison Keys had too much fight. Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Desperate to claw her way back from 0-40 and take a 4-2 lead, she had saved one break point and was preparing to serve at 15-40 when, from centre court next door, came the bellowing voice of the PA announcer spruiking a charity match in Melbourne to raise funds for bushfire relief.

Whether the noise had anything to do with it or not, Stosur lost the game and eventually the set.

The longer the match went the more settled Keys became and, roasting under the Queensland sun, the partisan crowd was not a factor.

But Stosur continued to fight to the death. Down 2-5 in the decider she held serve to go to 3-5, pumping her fist just as she had on Monday after turning a 1-5 tie-break deficit into a remarkable comeback win.

It is a familiar story for Stosur. Photo: AAP Image/Albert Perez

There was no repeat performance this time though, Keys wrapping up the set, and the match, in the next game.

World No.13 Keys now plays 26 year-old countrywoman Danielle Collins who upset Estonian number four seed Elina Svitolina in the first round.

Get through that and a possible semi-final showdown with either top seed Ashleigh Barty or fifth seed Petra Kvitova from the Czech Republic looms.

As for Sam Stosur, well, maybe next year …

Former pen pals Danielle Collins and Madison Keys will be out to stamp their authority on each other on Friday when they meet for a Brisbane International semi-final spot.

The pair set up a quarter-final clash at Pat Rafter Arena with impressive wins on Wednesday.

No.8 seed Keys beat Sam Stosur for the first time, winning their second-round clash 7-5 6-3.

The unseeded Collins thrashed Kazakhstan qualifier Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-0.

"She's hilarious and just very full of energy and a big personality, but she's also like the most caring, nice person that you'll ever meet," Keys said of Collins.

"(But) when she gets on a tennis court she just wants to destroy everyone who is in her way.

"It's going to be tough. She's playing incredibly well and really ripping, and going for shots and she's making pretty much all of them right now."

Danielle Collins is pushing for a semi-final spot. Picture: AAP

Keys doesn't remember her pen pal relationship with Collins.

"But (my mum) found all of these notes that we wrote back and forth to each other," Keys said.

"We played juniors together, so I've known her for a really long time. We lived close to each other, we saw a lot of each other, (and) apparently we wrote to each other."

It was a good day for American players yesterday, with Alison Riske also earning a quarter-final spot with a 6-3, 6-4 win over the Czech Republic's Barbora Strýcová.

"It was a good win for me," Riske said.

"She's going to be tough every time you play her. She makes a lot of balls, she's in every point, and she's battling until the end, so it was definitely going to be a tough match."