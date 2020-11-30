See what stories had the Coffs Coast talking this week

See what stories have got the Coffs Coast talking this week.

From a notorious crash zone to political cartoons these stories have got the Coffs Coast talking this week.

Paper bag cartoon could amount to defamation Cr warns

ONE of the Councillors depicted carrying a brown paper bag in a cartoon by George Partos, a vocal critic of the Cultural and Civic Space, has sent him a strong warning his drawing could amount to defamation.

The cartoon was drawn in an apparent political protest aimed at Cr Sally Townley and three others who voted to support the building on Gordon Street which will house a new art gallery, museum and Council offices.

FULL STORY HERE

You said:

Lorraine Penn - It is time to totally stop all this rot and accept the DA has been approved via the thorough NSW Planning process.

I am appalled at the disgusting behaviour of these so called citizens of Coffs Harbour.

It is high time legal advice is sort with the view of defamation action against them.

All Welcome_ Coffs Harbour’s Cultural and Civic Space: The development application for the Cultural and Civic Space has been approved.

Cheryl Cooper - It's one thing to disagree with a project but an entirely different thing to be making such slanderous remarks and creating cartoons like that. Sad people can't accept decisions these days without getting nasty. Too many learning from Trump.

Ann Leonard - Oh please! This is a runaway train. Has anybody on this page ever attended the National Cartoon Gallery in our own city. It is filled with satirical images based in the lampooning of politicians and celebrities from every corner of the globe. This is the material on which comedy cuts its teeth. If you put yourself into the public arena it is what happens.

Mayor Denise Knight was one of the Councillors depicted in the cartoon above a likeness of the Cultural and Civic Space.

Jonathan Cassell - Love a good cartoon but artists are not immune to defaming people. If Partos has crossed the line, he needs to accept responsibility!

Gavin Moor - George Partos is a sore loser, as simple as that and is hiding behind a cartoon.

Puppies pictured in one of the proposed facility's sheds.

Plans lodged for designer dog breeding facility

AS the demand for 'designer' dogs has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, plans for a dog-breeding facility at Moonee Beach have been lodged with Coffs Harbour City Council.

The facility at Tiki Rd would provide breeds including bord-doodles (border collie x poodle), groodles (golden retriever x poodle) and Aussie doodles (Australian shepherd x poodle).

FULL STORY HERE

You said:

Karen Robinson - If getting a pet is all about a status symbol just don't.

Lisa Hagelstein - please email the council with your objection. It's the only way we can stop this from happening.

Meadow Greenwood - Call it what it is = a puppy farm

Judy Brett - Seriously stupid...supporting the breeding of so called designer dogs which often come with health problems the owners can't afford and then abandon them. Puppy farms should be illegal.

I am not a resident but my immediate family are and I'm sure they will email council with their objection. Puppy farms in Victoria I think were made illegal when we all lived there, but like always people find ways around it and still operate as such illegally and get away with it.

Wayne Garner - Monica Shame Shame Shame Coffs Council and to the so call breeders you are a joke, It's about the money not the breed.

WATCH: Car hits fence after narrowly avoiding head-on

YET another car has crashed at the notorious black spot in Karangi, just days after double white lines were painted on the road in an effort to make it safer.

The driver of a yellow hatch narrowly avoided a head on collision with an oncoming ute on Coramba Road on Saturday, becoming the seventh confirmed crash on the stretch of road since September 2019.

FULL STORY

You said:

Michelle Garland - The road surface has got something to do with it. It is shocking. It needs resurfacing.

Nate Graham - Michelle Garland, there's a lot of roads around Coffs region needs fixing but you don't see people having accidents around the town because they drive to the conditions. People out on country roads don't drive to the conditions as there's less cops that patrol out west and people think they'll be right and if there's an accident they'll say it's a black spot. They blame everything on the road and not their own driving.

It doesn't matter what needs to be done with the roads. Drive to the conditions and stop blaming the .

Evelyn Smith - Again?? Cleaning out that hole makes it more dramatic now too. Anyone checked the condition of the tyres on these vehicles? Really drivers, use your noggin

Heath Shannon - Fix it it's rough as guts before that bend..not everyone drives that road every day.

Julie Spencer - Blame the drivers not the road. Drive to conditions not the speed.

Nate Graham - It's not a black spot. It's people not driving to the conditions or their abilities.

Gillian Pollinger - Overtaking on corners, over double white lines, folk on mobile phones...see it almost daily on this road.

Into the tiger shark likes to stay in and around the Whitsunday island. Picture: Ocearch

Shark zone: Australia's most dangerous beaches revealed

Northern NSW may boast some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, but your risk of being bitten by a great white shark is most likely to occur there than anywhere else in Australia.

Shark attacks, while still rare, have increased in Australian waters over the past 20 years. In 2020, there have been eight fatalities so far, the highest level of deaths since 1929.

Why are fatal attacks on the rise?

FULL STORY

You said:

Paul Robbo Robson - I'll suggest the modern over reaction to problems in 2020, but maybe we need to stop people swimming in the oceans, its their ocean, we have lounge rooms that the sharks never visit.

Azza R B Campbell - So the way i see it we are in their territory so if we where like china and slaughtered heaps of sharks would we as humans need to be culled?

Charles Ball - Why are fatal shark attacks on the rise you ask?....because sharks are protected, people aren't.

Shane Briggs - Probably overfishing or could be that all sharks found out we are the only country that doesn't kill millions of sharks every year.

Chrissy Purple - Since professional shark fishing boats were stopped the attacks have increased.

Brendon Tanti - Too many illegal fishing trawlers in our waters depleting fish stocks. The smaller fish have moved towards the shore seeking refuge and the Sharks have followed! Sharks follow there natural food source and when we get in the way well you know how it ends.