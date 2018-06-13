See the sculpture by the sea

Work in progress. The finished pieced will be installed today.

THE final major sculpture planned for Coffs Harbour's Jetty Foreshores, Cloud Reef by John van der Kolk is being installed today.

This is the latest and last major interactive sculpture to become part of the scenery on the redeveloped foreshores.

"The intention behind Cloud Reef was to be a reflective play-scape of the ocean and the coast; clouds, reef, views," John said.

"The piece is designed with children in mind, to be a children's playground, a place for exploration, allowing them to explore the unfamiliar.

"I didn't want to create something obvious, like a slide or a swing, this was to be an adventure into the unknown, allowing and developing exploration and imagination."

"Cloud Reef" is loosely styled on a beach-weathered whale vertebra in John's art studio.

From ground level it appears as a number of curved walls pierced with various sized and shaped holes and crawl spaces for kids to explore.

It is to be installed near the stage in the market area with a view to the ocean and will complement existing large works at the foreshores by other local designers including Gumbaynggirr artist Brentyn Lugnan and Emma Louise Davies.

Their works stand alongside a variety of designs and smaller sculptures in wood, metal and concrete created by students from local high schools.

"All the works that have gone into the transformed foreshores are already popular - particularly with children which was always the aim," Coffs Harbour Mayor, Councillor Denise Knight said.

"They have all really reinforced the idea of connecting the space to our wonderful and unique environment.

"I will be very excited to see John's latest work in place."