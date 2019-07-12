See the best in the state on two wheels

GUN RIDER: Kye Reid is one of many top Sawtell riders in with a chance tomorrow at the BMX NSW State Series.

BMX: Some of the best athletes on two wheels will be on the Coffs Coast this Sunday fighting it out for a state title.

The Sawtell BMX Club are hosting round seven of the BMX NSW State Series, which gives an annual injection of adrenaline to the local scene.

"We've been hosting it for over 10 years now I'd say, we always get a country round of the State Series,” Sawtell BMX Club director Rachelle Grant said.

"This year we have 533 entrants coming from all over NSW, Queensland and the ACT. We always get plenty of riders from Queensland come down in particular.”

Grant said the Sawtell club has a rich history of being family orientated and that pattern would be continuing on Sunday.

"It's a sport for everyone, we'll have people competing from as young as four up to over 50.”

"The whole family gets involved; there's parents that ride with their children and clubs pull together and compete as a team.

"We've got a lot of our members in with a chance. We've got 53 entrants ourselves and a lot already have NSW and Australian plates so hopefully they can take out a few more.”

Once viewed as a niche sport, BMX is now well and truly considered mainstream after being included in the world's greatest sporting spectacle.

"We've got a new track design coming up thanks to some funding, and the sport's just grown to be so big the last few years after it became part of the Olympics.”

"People should come out and watch the event because you'll see some of the top riders in Australia competing.

"Most people do the track in about 40 seconds, so it's a fast, action-packed sport and really is great for spectators.”

The event is free to attend and begins at 10am at the Sawtell BMX Club.