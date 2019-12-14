Menu
Colour in the crowd during the Saturday four-ball matches at the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne. Picture: Tim Carrafa/AAP
Golf

Security intervenes over sledging of Reed at Presidents Cup

by Jacob Polychronis, Fox Sports
14th Dec 2019 2:43 PM

FOUR Aussie golf fans dressed as Patrick Reed's caddy have had their toy shovels confiscated at Royal Melbourne.

The group was attending day three of the Presidents Cup when the men's outfits attracted the attention of security.

Each member wore white overalls with either "Reed" or "The Excavator" written in black marker on the back, while they each slung a child's set of plastic clubs over their shoulders.

But completing the costume was a plastic spade - a taunt for Reed, who is deeply unpopular with crowds in Melbourne after infringing the rules by moving sand to improve his lie last weekend.

A security guard was apologetic to the group but confiscated the spades.

When asked by foxsports.com.au why they were stolen, a member of the group speculated it was because Reed was "getting upset" with the incessant sledging by Australian fans.

Reed played in all three of the tournament's opening rounds without claiming a win. He's been dropped for Saturday afternoon's foursomes.

