Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A security guard was assaulted with a pair of boots at a shopping centre in Ballina.
A security guard was assaulted with a pair of boots at a shopping centre in Ballina. JULIAN SMITH
Crime

Security guard assaulted with a pair of boots

24th Oct 2018 5:53 AM | Updated: 11:26 AM

A SECURITY guard was assaulted at a Ballina shopping centre yesterday.

Police allege the security guard approached a 40-year-old man at Ballina Fair at 8am yesterday and had cause to ask him to leave the location.

Senior Constable David Henderson of Richmond Police District said the man refused to do so, then swung a pair of boots he was holding in a round-house swing which struck the guard on the side of his head.

Police arrived and arrested the 40-year old.

At Ballina Police station he was charged with assault and intimidation. He will appear in Ballina Local Court in April. #BallinaCrime

assault ballina court crime editors picks
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Dollars for dolphin project

    premium_icon Dollars for dolphin project

    News DOLPHINS were the topic of discussion at a milestone meeting earlier this week with $100,000 pledged to the sea pen project.

    Bypass consultation extended but for how long ?

    premium_icon Bypass consultation extended but for how long ?

    News Consultation on the Coffs Harbour bypass has been extended.

    Coffs break-ins a focus of crime week

    premium_icon Coffs break-ins a focus of crime week

    News Local police educate locals ahead of holiday season.

    • 24th Oct 2018 11:30 AM
    Curbing our drowning crisis

    premium_icon Curbing our drowning crisis

    News One in three toddlers under four can't climb out of a pool.

    Local Partners