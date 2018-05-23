Menu
A copy of the scam email making the rounds. Picture: MailGuard
Don’t fall for this ‘penalty notice’ scam

23rd May 2018 10:40 AM

PEOPLE are being warned to be cautious of a fake NSW Government "penalty notice" scam that has been discovered by security experts.

The email scam, which attempts to deliver malware to a victim's computer, is designed to look like official correspondence from the NSW Government's Office of State Revenue.

Discovered by MailGuard, the malicious email tells the victim to find an attached letter and document, which has also been sent to their residence.

The "penalty notice" also includes a "revenue.nsw.gov.au" link in the email signature to try to give the illusion the letter is official correspondence.

However, clicking the link will open opening a malware-infected .doc file.

MailGuard has said people should be careful of the following email addresses from which the scam originates:

• info@agfgrouplc.com

• info@coredevelopgroup.com

• info@groupe-rb.com

• info@impactartsgroup.com

• info@netplexgroup.com

• info@tihoogroup.com

"These sender domains were registered in the United States on May 5, 2018 and have no connection to real NSW Government online services," explained MailGuard.

A copy of the scam email making the rounds. Picture: MailGuard
The NSW Government Fair Trading website offers further information on how to deal with emails that are suspected to be from scammers.

"If you receive an email which requests you to provide personal or financial information - do not reply," it explained.

"Don't use the links in the email to get to any other web page. Instead either telephone your service provider or log on to its website directly by typing its full web address into your browser to seek verification.

"Avoid filling out forms online where personal financial information is requested. Only use secure websites or a telephone to transmit sensitive information.

"Do regularly check your bank or credit card statements to ensure all transactions were authorised. If you believe that there has been an unauthorised transaction contact your bank or credit provider immediately.

"If you suspect that you've received such an email, report it to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on 1300 302 502 or visit the Scamwatch website at scamwatch.gov.au."

