Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Istock hacker stock photo
Istock hacker stock photo
News

Security briefings for unis at risk of cyber attacks

by Clare Armstrong
7th Aug 2019 5:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA's top cyber security agency will deliver "high-level" briefings to NSW universities to help them better protect intellectual property and students' personal information.

Vice-chancellors from every university in the country will be updated on the latest cyber security risks and given advice on how to combat them by an expert from the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD).

Education Minister Dan Tehan said universities were "high value targets" for malicious cyber attacks because of the intellectual property and personal information they hold.

Minister for Education Dan Tehan said Aussies should be proactive about protecting their cyber security. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
Minister for Education Dan Tehan said Aussies should be proactive about protecting their cyber security. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas


"Universities have a responsibility to their students and staff to have the strongest defences

in place to protect the information they hold," he said.

"The ASD are experts in cyber security and can provide the guidance to ensure our

universities are taking action to ensure their cyber security.

"Every Australian who is online should be proactive about taking steps to protect their cyber

security and that includes at our universities."

Vice-chancellors from universities across the country will be notified on the latest cyber security risks. Picture: istock
Vice-chancellors from universities across the country will be notified on the latest cyber security risks. Picture: istock

Earlier this year it was revealed the personal details of thousands of past and present Australian National University staff and students had been compromised in a massive data breach.

Senior intelligence officials have suggested China was one of only a few countries capable of pulling off the hack, which impacted up to 19 years worth of data.

More Stories

Show More
cybert attacks education nsw university

Top Stories

    HEALTH REVOLUTION: The age of opportunity

    premium_icon HEALTH REVOLUTION: The age of opportunity

    News How local youth will from next year train in allied health professions to care for Coffs Harbour’s ageing population.

    Research turns stereotype on its head

    premium_icon Research turns stereotype on its head

    Pets & Animals The supposedly sleepy koala is more active than previously thought.

    REGISTER HERE: Jets to train rookies in Coffs clinic

    premium_icon REGISTER HERE: Jets to train rookies in Coffs clinic

    Sport Newcastle Jets coaching clinic coming to Coffs Harbour.

    ABORTION BILL: Coffs MP Gurmesh Singh faces tough decision

    premium_icon ABORTION BILL: Coffs MP Gurmesh Singh faces tough decision

    News MP Gurmesh Singh has spoken about the contentious abortion bill.