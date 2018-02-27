Securing bypass funding 'biggest' priority: Hartsuyker

BYPASS BRIEFING: Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Michael McCormack was briefed on the Coffs Harbour bypass by Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker.

THE new Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack was briefed on the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass this morning.

Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker said the bypass was the biggest infrastructure need for Coffs Harbour.

Everyday, more than 35,000 vehicles travel the Pacific Highway through Coffs Harbour, according to Roads and Maritime Services.

About 3000 of those are heavy vehicles trundling through the dozen sets of traffic lights scattered along the highway passing through Coffs' centre.

"Securing funding for the Coffs Harbour Bypass is one of my biggest priorities for the people of Coffs Harbour," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"Coffs Harbour is one of the key regional growth centres on the Mid North Coast and it is imperative that this growing city gets the infrastructure investment it needs to sustain its growth.

"The Coffs Harbour Bypass will mean faster travel times and improved road safety by skipping 12 sets of traffic lights and taking through-traffic off the streets of Coffs Harbour. This project is the final piece in the puzzle for the Pacific Highway upgrade between Sydney and the Queensland border."

Mr Hartsuyker said he would continue to fight for the bypass with other Coalition ministers.

"In recent months, I have taken Regional Development Minister John McVeigh, and then-Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce in his role as infrastructure minister to see first hand the need for the Coffs Harbour Bypass," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"I will continue to advocate for the Coffs Harbour Bypass with my colleagues in the Coalition Government."