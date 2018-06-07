Secure this prime Jetty position

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in the heart of the Jetty this week.

This home on 524 sqm with harbour views at 25 Camperdown St will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Excel Property Agency selling agent Linda Nolan said the property is simply loaded with potential.

"Location, location, location as they say, would have to be the unique feature of this property. Perfectly situated in the Jetty precinct, the property also has development potential, with the old lane way behind, providing easy access for rear garaging (STCA).”

Camperdown St Coffs Harbour Jetty

Linda said the home currently functions as an investment property with a three-bedroom home upstairs and a two-bedroom flat downstairs.

"We currently have two separate tenancies, two very happy tenants, wanting to stay on indefinitely. Or why not renovate this old home for your family, perhaps add a second storey to delight in those sweeping harbour views?”

Linda said the property offers a sought-after lifestyle.

"Ocean views, ocean breezes, walk to the marina or beach to swim, surf, or meander on the sand. Most people love the Jetty area for the walking convenience to restaurants, cafes, shows at the Jetty Theatre, Coffs Harbour High School and so much more. It's high up there on many buyers wish list.”

See more at the Real Estate Property Guide.