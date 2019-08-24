Secrets behind Taylor Swift’s new lyrics

From Drake to Leo, Taylor Swift has a lot to sing about on Lover. Picture: AP

TAYLOR Swift's new album, Lover, is finally out … and it features a string of references to celebrities - from ex-boyfriends to her famous feuds.

On it, the You Need to Calm Down singer, 29, sings about Leonardo DiCaprio and rapper, Drake, as well as her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Swift also takes a shot at Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who she has had a long-running feud with, but the message is a lot more positive - she no longer cares.

But compared to her previous album, 2017's Reputation, Swift's latest Lover represents a lyrical and sonic step into the daylight - but there's still plenty of drama, Page Six reports.

Taylor Swift has opinions about Leonardo DiCaprio and Drake on ‘Lover’. Picture: Getty Images

From revelations about her relationship with Alwyn to a surprising shoutout to womaniser DiCaprio, this breakdown of celebrities who are name-checked or referenced on Lover.

'I FORGOT THAT YOU EXISTED'

"How many days did I spend thinking 'bout how you did me wrong, wrong, wrong?

"Lived in the shade you were throwing till all of my sunshine was gone, gone, gone," Swift sings in the first lines of her opening track.

Notably, the only song on the album to reference Swift's longtime feud with Kanye West: I Forgot That You Existed mentions not just the rapper (and his wife Kim Kardashian) but also the friends and fans who left her during the fallout.

Taylor Swift performed on Good Morning America in New York this week. Picture: Getty Images

The cover of Taylor Swift’s new album, Lover. Picture: AP

"Got out some popcorn as soon as my rep started going down, down, down.

"Laughed on the schoolyard as soon as I tripped up and hit the ground, ground, ground," Swift sings, presumably referring to Kardashian.

In July 2016, Kardashian released video of the musician appearing to approve lyrics in West's Famous about her, prompting social media users to spam Swift with snake emojis.

Some fans, however, are convinced this track is aimed at Swift's ex-boyfriend, Calvin Harris. The two had plenty of public drama following their 2016 breakup, and while the lines "would've been right there, front row, even if nobody came to your show" could easily refer to West, they could also be a dig at the DJ.

Both, after all, "sent [her] a clear message, taught [her] some hard lessons" that year.

Swift also sneaks in a nod to another rapper who's beefed with West - "In my feelings more than Drake, so yeah" - before ultimately making it clear that she's over fighting her famous foes, and in fact hardly thinks of them anymore.

"It isn't love, it isn't hate, it's just indifference," Swift sings.

'LOVER'

Swift's title track is a clear ode to Alwyn. "I've loved you three summers now, honey, but I want them all," she sings.

And judging by the lyrics that follow - "My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue, all's well that ends well to end up with you" - the Blank Space hit maker has marriage on her mind.

Taylor Swift says she has left go of her famous foes on Lover. Picture: Getty Images

'THE MAN'

On this song, Swift envisions her hypothetical career path if she were a male artist - and it involves a mention of Oscar-winner DiCaprio.

"And they would toast to me, oh, let the players play / I'd be just like Leo in Saint-Tropez," Swift sings, juxtaposing the media's coverage of her dating life to that of Hollywood's most notorious modeliser.

And while she presumably penned the track prior to having her old record label (and master recordings) purchased by Scooter Braun, it's hard not to view The Man as a dig at the mega manager, whom she recently said "has never made any art in his life." (Swift recently revealed her plan to re-record her masters in 2020.)

The pop star also gets political. Picture: AP

'MISS AMERICANA & THE HEARTBREAK PRINCE'

Swift gets political here, painting a lyrical picture of both President Donald Trump's America and the backlash following her much-criticised silence during the 2016 presidential election ("They whisper in the hallway, 'She's a bad, bad girl'").

She mentions "American glory faded before me" and "American stories burning before me," while "Boys will be boys then, where are the wise men? Darling, I'm scared" appears to be a critique of the Trump administration. "We're so sad, we paint the town blue," meanwhile, could be a nod to her status as a Democrat.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Swift discussed her political leanings further, explaining that Trump is "gaslighting the American public into being like, 'If you hate the president, you hate America,'" confirming that she voted for Hillary Clinton and pledging to "do everything I can for 2020."

