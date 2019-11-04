Secret project being filmed on picturesque beach

This beach has been turned into film set and residents have been warned they’ll be around all week as they work on a feature film – the details of which are yet to be announced.

RESIDENTS of this seaside town might feel like they're stepping out in Hollywood this week as hundreds of actors and camera crew film a secret project.

Queens Beach at Scarborough, has been turned into film set and residents have been warned they'll be around all week as they work on a feature film - the details of which are yet to be announced.

While the crew might be tight lipped - those walking past can already see a light plane parked ashore and several boats and divers filming a few meters out.

A letter dropped at nearby homes said that Great White Films PTY LTD were behind the project - an independent feature film titled Great White.

Film set at Queens Beach, Scarborough

Moreton Bay Regional Council confirmed the project was approved and there was a letterbox drop advising residents that filmmakers would be on the beach all week.

"They'll be there all week with underwater cameras, hand held cameras, cameras on tripods from the rocks, small silenced generators and unit," the council spokesman said.

"They'll also use a drone at some points. They'll mostly be filming in the water."

The council spokesman said the film crew are working with Marine Parks and National Parks during the process.

A spokeswoman for the film said more details would be announced later this week.