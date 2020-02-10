Secret behind MAFS star’s weight loss

Photos of MAFS star Cathy’s incredible transformation stunned fans — now the secret to her 16kg weight loss has been revealed.

Photos of MAFS star Cathy’s incredible transformation stunned fans — now the secret to her 16kg weight loss has been revealed.

Married At First Sight bride Cathy Evans wowed fans recently when it was revealed she lost an impressive 16kg and transformed her body.

Her stunning weight loss was revealed when past photos of her emerged following her debut on the controversial reality TV show.

Cathy blamed her weight gain on partying too much, writing in a 2016 Instagram post that she had started going out with her friends where she would drink and "pop pills" in her teens.

"It got real heavy when I was 17 and then by 18 and at uni it was Wednesday through to Saturday night drinking," she said.

"I would say I was smashing back over 10,000 calories a day cuz I was eating a lot of junk cuz hangover feed, duh.

It was only when her brother told her that she was "so fat" that the "mortified" MAFS star decided to make a change.

And now the new bride, who tied the knot with tradie Josh Pihlak, has now spoken openly about her incredible 16 kilogram weight loss - crediting the popular ketogenic diet.

MAFS bride Cathy Evans won fans on last night’s episode. Picture: Supplied.

BEFORE KETO

The 27-year old is no doubt proud of her impressive transformation and flaunts her progress on social media.

Recently, Cathy revealed to OK! Magazine that she was at her heaviest of 78kg before she decided to give keto a go. And despite former-MAFS star Martha not being a fan of the diet - Cathy's amazing transformation is hard to argue with.

She explained that the trigger for her intense weight gain was moving to Australia from New Zealand after a bad break-up.

THE WEIGHT LOSS TRANSFORMATION

Cathy experienced her inspiring weight loss before her debut on the current MAFS season, and is very vocal about crediting the popular high fat, low-carb ketogenic diet for her fit physique.

The reality TV star also added that although going keto helped her initially kickstart her dramatic weight loss, she still has to exercise routinely to maintain her figure.

She explains that she now leads a healthier lifestyle. "I walk to work and I take the stairs rather than a lift where possible. I also eat lots of vegetables with every meal."

WHAT IS KETO?

The secret to her impressive transformation is the keto diet. Picture: Instagram / Cathy Evans

The ketogenic diet basically tricks the body into burning fat by putting it into a metabolic state of ketosis (it's in the name!). If you want to follow a keto diet properly, you should aim to get calories mostly from fats and only one per cent from carbohydrates.

The infamous diet has received both a good and a bad rep in the health world. It is known for faster weight loss and better blood sugar control but there are also studies saying you shouldn't do it for longer than a week.

With celebrities like Halle Berry, Kourtney Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow, all jumping on the keto bandwagon and reaping it's benefits, you can make of it what you will.

HER FITNESS ROUTINE

The new MAFS star loves to keep active, according to posts on her Instagram account. Picture: Instagram / Cathy Evans

At one stage, Cathy took part in a bodybuilding competition. Picture: Instagram / Cathy Evans

After losing an massive 16kg through her keto diet and exercise routine, Cathy took up bodybuilding where she got down to 49 kilograms for a competition.

A quick Insta stalk will reveal that she is dedicated to keeping her body toned. From her gym selfies at the weight racks, it's clear she loves the feeling that strength training gives her. Olympia Valance can attest to that, too.

Motivation is clearly no problem for the 27-year old, posting at the start of the year on Instagram "...looking back in these photos got me motivated for a better body this year, yeeowww lessgetit! #2020".

She's back on the fitness grind and MAFS won't stop her.

And when things got "hot and steamy" with new hubby Josh on her cheeky Insta sneak peek, it was hard not to miss her toned body. Damn girl!

CATHY'S PLASTIC SURGERY

Apart from her physical body transformation, Cathy is also open about her plastic surgery procedures.

In 2016, Cathy revealed to her followers that she had breast augmentation and since then she has also received lip injections too.

Cathy, we applaud your honesty. Here's to more truth-tellers on MAFS, and TV generally.

According to Daily Mail Australia, Cathy has also spent $20,000 on her appearance, which includes breast implants, Botox in her chin and forehead and lip fillers.

This article originally appeared on bodyandsoul.com.au and was reproduced with permission