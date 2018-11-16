Menu
Just hours after a man survived a tiger shark attack, another beast from the deep has been spotted on the Sunshine Coast.
Andrea Campbell
Beach closed: Second shark spotted in Caloundra shallows

Matty Holdsworth
by
15th Nov 2018 2:29 PM | Updated: 4:09 PM
JUST hours after a man survived a tiger shark attack, another beast from the deep has been spotted on the Sunshine Coast.

Mel Mattson saw a "mystery" shark which came in on small waves at Happy Valley, Caloundra at 12.30pm.

She was able to catch the creature on camera but was unsure what species it was. 

READ: 'You saved my life': Kayaker's terrifying shark encounter

"I was just on my lunch break walking along the boardwalk and saw it," she said. 

"It would have been about a metre and a half long.

"It just surprised me more than anything.

"You don't normally see down there.

"It was bizarre, I know a tiger shark was seen earlier this morning."

Surf Lifesaving Queensland lifeguards were forced to close the beach for several hours. 

She said there were young kids playing on the beach so she quickly informed their parents of the potential danger.

beach caloundra environment happy valley shark surf lifesaving
The Sunshine Coast Daily

