Second retirement beckons for leading scholar

RETIREMENT LOOMING: Gordon Amann is about to leave a long career in education. Keagan Elder

EDUCATOR Gordon Amann will leave an outstanding legacy of learning when he retires later this month.

The current principal of Coffs Coast Alesco School and general manager of Coffs Coast Community College is about to retire following a 40-year career in education.

After initial training as a teacher in California during the mid-1970s, Gordon relocated to Australia and taught in Victoria and Sydney before moving to the Mid North Coast.

"I have to admit this is my second retirement,” he said.

"After working at TAFE for nearly 30 years I first retired 10 years ago.

"It was only when the Coffs Coast Community College was on the verge of closing in 2015 that I was brought in to see if it could be saved.”

The college was not only saved but remains a vibrant and successful operation.

During this time the Coffs Coast Alesco School was established and started taking enrolments in 2017.

"Starting the Alesco school was a career highlight and it's a much needed service.

"It provides young people in the community who are disengaged from learning an opportunity to study in a safe and supportive environment.”

Gordon said some of the highlights of his career include development of the Coffs Harbour Youth Centre, building the mud brick huts in Duke Street and the establishment of Coffs Harbour Education Campus.

He was involved in the TAFE Furniture Design Program, Coffs Harbour City Council Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee, Mid North Coast Regional Arts Board, Coffs Harbour City Council Multicultural Reference Group and as a director of the Furnishing Industry Association Australia.

"I can retire knowing I have contributed to the Coffs Harbour community in many ways and now it's time to just enjoy some time away.”

Carolyn Thompson will step in to both of Gordon's positions.