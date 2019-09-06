Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Second person dies in hospital after horror crash

6th Sep 2019 6:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECOND person has died following a serious two-vehicle crash near Mullumbimby earlier this week.

About 11.45am on Sunday, emergency services were called to Mullumbimby Road, about 2km north of Mullumbimby following reports of a crash.

Police have been told that a vehicle travelling west collided with a vehicle travelling east in the east-bound lanes.

Emergency services attempted to revive a 79-year-old woman from the east-bound travelling vehicle, however she died at the scene.

An 80-year-old man from the same vehicle was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

The 80-year-old man died in hospital on Thursday.

A 28-year-old man from the west-bound travelling vehicle was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

A brief will be prepared for the information of the Coroner and the circumstances surrounding the crash are currently being investigated by the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.

editors picks fatal crash mullumbimby northern rivers crash
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'I thought I would die': Teen stabbed at bush rave speaks

    premium_icon 'I thought I would die': Teen stabbed at bush rave speaks

    News 'As he held me I felt my lung collapse,' the teen stabbed six times at a bush doof has relived that harrowing moment, including how his friends saved his life.

    Mayor not worried as petition reaches 10,000 goal

    premium_icon Mayor not worried as petition reaches 10,000 goal

    News The petition now has the 10,000 signatures needed to be tabled in parliament.

    Emergency services respond to motor vehicle crash

    premium_icon Emergency services respond to motor vehicle crash

    Breaking Motor vehicle crash - Sapphire Beach

    Musicians to help recovery in local wards

    premium_icon Musicians to help recovery in local wards

    News Local musos to fill hospital hallways with music.