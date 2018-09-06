Menu
Police examine the scene at the weekend. Picture: Darren England/AAP
News

Second man in court over fatal shooting

by Jacob Miley
6th Sep 2018 1:26 PM

A MAN charged with the murder of a Deception Bay man at the weekend has had his case heard in court for the first time.

 

Victim Clinton Pollock
Scarborough man Zachary James Hall, 28, did not appear in the Redcliffe Magistrates Court this morning, where his matter was briefly mentioned.

Hall was remanded in custody and will next have the matter heard for a committal mention on November 6.

Clinton 'Rocky' Pollock was fatally shot in the chest at his home on Thompson St on Sunday night.

Police will allege a group of men visited the property when an altercation ensued.

Co-accused Justin Josh Meale had his matter heard in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on Monday.

Meale was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned until November 6.

 

The house was locked down on Sunday after the shooting. Picture: Darren England/AAP
