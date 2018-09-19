Menu
Crime

Forbes murder charges

by Angelo Risso
19th Sep 2018 5:55 AM
A second man is expected to face court charged with the murder of Mathew Lebrocque in the NSW Central West town of Forbes last year.

Mr Lebrocque, 31, was found on a front lawn in Forbes with a severe head injury in November 2017. He allegedly sustained the injuries in a "violent confrontation".

He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Garry Brent Charters, 38, was charged with murder later that day and remains before the courts.

Police yesterday confirmed they had charged a second man, also aged 38, with Mr Lebrocque's murder at Forbes Police Station.

The second man is expected before Forbes Local Court today.

charges forbes murder nsw

