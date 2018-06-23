Menu
A second man has been charged over the sexual assault of a woman.
Second man charged over rape

23rd Jun 2018 1:00 PM

A SECOND man has been charged with abducting and raping a woman who was waiting for a friend on a Melbourne street when she was picked up in a car and sexually assaulted.

The 26-year-old Doreen resident handed himself into police last night and has been charged with abduction, two counts of rape, unlawful imprisonment and theft.

Earlier on Friday police charged a 23-year-old man with the same offences after he went to Mernda police station following a public appeal about a woman who was picked up in a vehicle in Carlton on June 17 and sexually assaulted. Both men faced Melbourne Magistrates Court last night and have been remanded into custody.

The pair will return to court on Tuesday.

Police have previously said the woman and her friend, both aged in their 30s, caught a taxi from a CBD nightclub to Lygon Street in Carlton after 4am on Sunday when her friend went into a 7-Eleven.

The woman stayed on the opposite corner before she was picked up in a vehicle about 4.30am and was sexually assaulted at an unknown location.

Detective Inspector Steve Wilson holds a press conference following the sexual assault of a woman.
The rape and death of Eurydice Dixon sent shockwaves through Australia this week - prompting Victoria's Women's Affairs Minister to claim Australian women are now enduring a "gendered violence crisis".

Murdered Melbourne comedian Eurydice Dixon.
