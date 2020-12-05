Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Second high speed driver caught in a week

Adam Hourigan
5th Dec 2020 6:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SECOND alleged high speed driver has been caught by police on the North Coast in a week.

Yesterday at about 10.22am, police attached to the Mid North Coast Highway patrol detected a white Holden Commodore station wagon allegedly travelling at 151km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Pacific Highway at Allgomera, south of Macksville.

The 48-year-old man was issued with an infringement notice for exceed speed limit over 45km/h. He was fined $2520 and given six demerit points.

His licence was confiscated and his authority to drive in NSW suspended for six months.

It came after a P-plate driver was caught allegedly speeding by more than 50km/h over their limit on the Pacific Highway on Wednesday

At about 4:45pm on Wednesday (December 2) officers from Coffs/Clarence Highway Patrol were conducting mobile speed enforcement on the Yamba Road Maclean.

Officers checked the speed of a Holden Commodore sedan at 146km/h. Police stopped the vehicle and the driver who was the sole occupant produced a P1 Provisional licence further restricting his speed limit to 90km/h.

The driver was issued and infringement for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h. The drivers licence was suspended for six months.

clarence crime nsw police speeding fine
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum gives nine-year-old green light to drive

        Premium Content Mum gives nine-year-old green light to drive

        Crime Woman charged after two young kids allegedly let behind the wheel

        WHAT’S ON: Get out and about in Coffs this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Get out and about in Coffs this weekend

        News From art appreciation to bass baritones, there is something for everyone

        WANTED: Empowering women from the Coffs Coast

        Premium Content WANTED: Empowering women from the Coffs Coast

        News It’s not too late to nominate someone you know for the 2021 Woman of the Year

        Coffs Harbour has a new world record holder

        Premium Content Coffs Harbour has a new world record holder

        Swimming ‘She truly deserves it. She has worked so hard over the years, she has never lost...