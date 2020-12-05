Second high speed driver caught in a week

A SECOND alleged high speed driver has been caught by police on the North Coast in a week.

Yesterday at about 10.22am, police attached to the Mid North Coast Highway patrol detected a white Holden Commodore station wagon allegedly travelling at 151km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Pacific Highway at Allgomera, south of Macksville.

The 48-year-old man was issued with an infringement notice for exceed speed limit over 45km/h. He was fined $2520 and given six demerit points.

His licence was confiscated and his authority to drive in NSW suspended for six months.

It came after a P-plate driver was caught allegedly speeding by more than 50km/h over their limit on the Pacific Highway on Wednesday

At about 4:45pm on Wednesday (December 2) officers from Coffs/Clarence Highway Patrol were conducting mobile speed enforcement on the Yamba Road Maclean.

Officers checked the speed of a Holden Commodore sedan at 146km/h. Police stopped the vehicle and the driver who was the sole occupant produced a P1 Provisional licence further restricting his speed limit to 90km/h.

The driver was issued and infringement for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h. The drivers licence was suspended for six months.