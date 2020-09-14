Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Premier Encourages Testing As COVID-19 Cluster Grows
Queensland Premier Encourages Testing As COVID-19 Cluster Grows
News

Ipswich residents urged to get tested for coronavirus

Paige Ashby
14th Sep 2020 9:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland has recorded zero new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, but Ipswich residents have been urged not to become complacent.

Speaking at today's virus update Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said there was still a risk of ongoing transmission in the West Moreton area.

Dr Young said the virus affected every cell in the body and left long lasting impacts on a number of organs.

She said she was concerned about the possibility of transmission in the Ipswich region, particularly in Redbank, Redbank Plains and Goodna, and urged people to get tested if they developed any symptoms.

"This is a disease that we're learning more and more about every day," she said.

"This is a disease … that affects every single cell in the body. It is really important that we minimise the number of people who get this disease.

"That is really, really important. That's why we have the very strict protocols in Queensland for quarantine."

She also urged anyone who had visited those areas in the past 14 days and are presenting any symptoms to get tested immediately.

There are currently 30 active cases in the Sunshine State, with 2134 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

Mr Miles said 24 of the active cases are in the West Moreton region, the epicentre of the state's latest cluster.

Mr Miles said while Queensland reported no new cases, the World Health Organisation overnight had reported more infections than any other day throughout the pandemic.

Community Newsletter SignUp
coronavirus editors picks
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nurses 'run off their feet': health district responds

        Premium Content Nurses 'run off their feet': health district responds

        Health ‘One person doing the jobs of 10’ - Coffs Harbour nurses run off their feet.

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Country rugby league clubs must look to homegrown talent

        Premium Content Country rugby league clubs must look to homegrown talent

        Rugby League Rugby league community calls for promotion of youth as senior football falls...

        Recovering forest being used for ‘bioenergy experiment’

        Premium Content Recovering forest being used for ‘bioenergy experiment’

        Environment Forestry Corp says only ‘residue’ being sold to bioenergy plant.