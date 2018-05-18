Menu
Motorists are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed.
Trevor Veale
Second car accident on Waterfall Way this week

Jasmine Minhas
by
18th May 2018 11:00 AM

EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a car accident on Waterfall Way this morning.

Emergency services were called just past 10.30am following the accident which took place at Fernmount on Waterfall Way, just past Nicholson St.

An elderly driver has suffered minor injuries and has been taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

Traffic is affected in all directions as of 11am. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed.

This is the second accident to take place on Waterfall Way this week, after a young man was killed in an accident near Hennesseys Lane, west of Bellingen on Sunday night.

Click here for live updates.

