Seasoned pro heads up Blaze Aid camp

Darlene Neill-Ballantine and John Lillicove at the Blaze Aid camp set up at the Glenreagh Showgrounds

WITH 16 Blaze Aid camps under his belt, John Lillicove has been helping people recover from bushfire, floods and even a tornado.

Upon meeting the new Blaze Aid camp co-ordinator at Glenreagh, you realise pretty quickly Mr Lillicove isn't one to resist a joke and in dealing with the enormity of such devastating disasters, it's clear humour is a feature of camp life.

So it's hard not to smile when he recounts the story of the time he went in to clean up after a tornado.

"The boss rang me up and said 'can you go and set up a camp in Kingaroy, a bit of a storm went through'," he said.

"So I got there and there are trees uprooted, there are dead animals everywhere because hailstones as big as your fist killed them.

"And I thought - 'a bit of a storm'? There is carnage everywhere!" he said, perplexed at the casual downplaying of a tornado.

But the coordinator's larrakin nature doesn't mask his obvious capacity to care, having been been all over the country - from Tasmania to South Australia to Queensland - helping out wherever he can.

He said Blaze Aid help anyone after a natural disaster and despite being here for bushfire recovery, they were now helping those affected by recent flooding in Dairyville.

"Just because we came here for fires doesn't mean we won't help out after floods."

While flooding and fire both posed their own set of unique problems, Mr Lillicove said the destuctive nature of bushfires in some ways made it easier to manage the recovery.

He and fellow co-ordinator Darlene Neill-Ballantine - who runs the administrative side of things - met last year in North Queensland and he said the situation up there was particularly unpleasant.

"That (flood) was spread over the size of Europe it was that big." he said.

"There was just dead cattle everywhere, with fires - it is not nice - but everything is gone."

Despite being faced with such confronting scenes, Mr Lillicove said he enjoyed being part of Blaze Aid and found it "fascinating" to see the different people who came to help out.

And no matter who offered to help, he was always able to find a job for them. In Glenreagh, he had those who couldn't help on the fences back in the camp with paint brushes, giving parts of the showground a new coat of paint.

"It's a community thing, just to help them out because not everyone can walk up these hills - me for one."

Of course, John had another great story about this too - the time they had a surprise volunteer.

"I had a bloke ring me at Coonabarabran and he said - 'can you pick me up at the bus stop?'," he said

"And I said 'oh, if you really want - its just over the road - can't you walk across?'

"He said 'no, I'm blind'."

Priding themselves on finding a job for the bloke, Mr Lillicove and the co-ordinator racked their brains before putting him in the field.

"The co-ordinator at the time said 'what the hell are we going to find for him to do?', he said.

"We had him going down (the fence line) with 'C rings', feeling his way down the line to each post and he did five kilometres of ring lock fence."

"He was rapt."

Blaze Aid are looking for volunteers and if you would like to help out or make a donation contact John Lillicove on 0484 145 732.