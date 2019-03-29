Season kicks off as key partnership continues

ONGOING PARTNERSHIP: North Coast Football general manager Paul Ninness is flanked by Sarah Davie and Shona Hunter from the C.ex Group.

ONGOING PARTNERSHIP: North Coast Football general manager Paul Ninness is flanked by Sarah Davie and Shona Hunter from the C.ex Group. Sam Flanagan

FOOTBALL: After a long off season, the first of the football codes has awoken from hibernation and is ready for a massive 2019.

The C.ex Group Men's Premier League officially kicks off tomorrow with a clash between the Northern Storm Thunder and Maclean Bobcats at Korora.

The Thunder will be hoping to crack the finals again this season, while the Bobcats will also be eyeing off a playoffs berth after the ever-consistent Urunga Raiders pulled out from the competition a few weeks ago.

In other round one matches the Westlawn Tigers will entertain the Woolgoolga Wolves on Thursday evening at Barnier Park.

Champions the Boambee Bombers have the bye this weekend.

The commencement of the 2019 season comes in the wake of a new three-year major sponsorship agreement with the C.ex Group.

An ongoing supporter of numerous sporting codes throughout the region, it was a natural fit for the C.ex Group to continue the partnership with North Coast Football.

"We want to help reduce the financial pressure on families and make it easier for people to participate in sport within our local community, so partnering with North Coast Football for a further three years helps to achieve this and adds to our already quite broad community support portfolio,” C.ex Group's community relations manager Sarah Davie said.

"The sport is experiencing tremendous growth, and we see this as a great opportunity to continue to invest in and grow football in our region.”

North Coast Football general manager Paul Ninness said the financial support from the C.ex Group will make a world of difference.

"It just makes it easier for us to provide greater support to various NCF programs”, Ninness said.

"The support from C.ex Group helps with our Men's Premier League as they will continue on from last season as the naming right sponsor of this competition which officially kicks off this weekend.

"They've also come on board with sponsoring our National Premier League teams.”