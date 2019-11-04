Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BACK IN ACTION: Patrols have begun again in Urunga.
BACK IN ACTION: Patrols have begun again in Urunga.
Sport

Season in full swing at Urunga

4th Nov 2019 11:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

URUNGA Surf Life Saving Club is up and running for the 2019/20 season, with rescues and retrievals already underway.

The club’s competitors are training hard with the nippers also in action every Sunday and have just competed in the first carnival of the season at Coffs Harbour.

It’s not too late to sign up as a junior or senior with the club, with workplace-accredited training provided for anyone 16 or over who would like to do their bronze medallion, first aid or be a drone operator.

For more information contact chief instructor Gary Howe on 0411 167 540.

The group are also trying to raise money after the break-in at the end of last season and equipment problems at the beginning of this season.

The club will again be running the Builder’s Picnic Golf Day at CEX Urunga golf course on Friday, December 6.

The event will be a three-man ambrose with a shotgun start at 9am.

The club is looking for assistance on the day with sponsorship, donations of prizes and for teams to sign up and participate on the day.

Anyone keen to help can contact Paul Bastick on 0403 739 940.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fresh hopes for local business with big plans

        premium_icon Fresh hopes for local business with big plans

        News THERE are fresh hopes for a local business which has been struggling with red tape for years.

        Grower ordered to pay damages over blueberry genetics row

        premium_icon Grower ordered to pay damages over blueberry genetics row

        News Court ruling against blueberry grower for breaching trademark

        QUOTAS: What do our leaders think?

        premium_icon QUOTAS: What do our leaders think?

        News We asked our leaders what they thought about quotas for female representation in...

        Download your Melbourne Cup sweep here

        Download your Melbourne Cup sweep here

        Horses We’ve got all the odds, trainers, jockeys