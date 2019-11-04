Season in full swing at Urunga

BACK IN ACTION: Patrols have begun again in Urunga.

URUNGA Surf Life Saving Club is up and running for the 2019/20 season, with rescues and retrievals already underway.

The club’s competitors are training hard with the nippers also in action every Sunday and have just competed in the first carnival of the season at Coffs Harbour.

It’s not too late to sign up as a junior or senior with the club, with workplace-accredited training provided for anyone 16 or over who would like to do their bronze medallion, first aid or be a drone operator.

For more information contact chief instructor Gary Howe on 0411 167 540.

The group are also trying to raise money after the break-in at the end of last season and equipment problems at the beginning of this season.

The club will again be running the Builder’s Picnic Golf Day at CEX Urunga golf course on Friday, December 6.

The event will be a three-man ambrose with a shotgun start at 9am.

The club is looking for assistance on the day with sponsorship, donations of prizes and for teams to sign up and participate on the day.

Anyone keen to help can contact Paul Bastick on 0403 739 940.