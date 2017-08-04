Seaside Open reaches a milestone

IT'S hard to believe but the Sawtell RSL Seaside Open has reached its 40th anniversary.

Action on the clay courts at Sawtell starts today before the Platinum ranked tournament, one of the highest ranked tournaments on the North Coast, reaches its conclusion with Monday's finals.

A number of local players are competing for one of the nine titles on offer this weekend, both mens and womens players.

In the women's singles reigning champion Abbie Myers is returning to defend her title and has been named as the number one seed.

The top seed in the men's draw is Jake Delaney while Brendon Moore, chasing his sixth Open title at Sawtell, is the number two seed.

Thanks to the sawtell RSL's sponsorship, a total of $15,000 in prizemoney is up for grabs at Sawtell with entries coming from up and down the eastern seaboard.