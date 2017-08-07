Seaside Open just 'Moore' of the same

SAWTELL FAVOURITE: Brendon Moore plays a low backhand volley during the Sawtell RSL Seaside Open, a tournament he's come to dominate in recent years.

ANOTHER Sawtell RSL Seaside Open down, another title for Brendon Moore.

Moore didn't even drop a set at Sawtell's clay courts on the way to his fifth Seaside Open victory.

"I enjoy playing at Sawtell,” Moore said.

"Obviously winning in the past there means I always have a good feeling when I play there and I think the courts and the surface suit my style of game.”

In the men's final, Moore was too strong for Kaden Hensel, winning 6-2, 6-3.

Hensel and Moore have been friends on the pro circuit for many years, not only playing against each other several times but also playing as a doubles pairing on many occasions.

The two put the friendship to one side for Monday's final but it was the Gold Coast-based right-hander who proved too strong.

The secret behind the victor's success?

"I served quite well all weekend,” Moore said.

"I only dropped serve once or twice the whole tournament and that helped a lot, especially when it got a little bit tight.”

In the women's final, third-seed Linda Huang came from a set down to overcome reigning champion Abbie Myers 4-6, 7-6, 6-3.