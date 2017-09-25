Searing temperatures hit the coast

SCORCHING temperatures on the weekend along the coast had people either hiding or relishing in it's warmth.

By 8.21am on Sunday, temperatures had already cracked the 30 degrees and topped at 38.7 at 2.30pm, recorded at the Coffs Harbour airport.

Beaches were a popular destination for visitors and locals to get outdoors, enjoy the heat and cool off in the water.

Winds were recorded gusting to 50km an hour throughout the day and continued to blow hard until after dark.

It's not quite time to breathe a sigh of relief on the Coffs Coast yet as the heat is predicted to continue on into the week with a top of 34 degrees expected on Thursday.

A total fire ban is in place across large parts of NSW including Coffs Harbour.