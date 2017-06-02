Search warrant uncovers weapons and drug equipment

DETECTIVES executed a search warrant at a house in Rickards Road at Sandy Beach.

DETECTIVES executed a search warrant at a house in Rickards Road at Sandy Beach where they allegedly located equipment associated with the manufacture of prohibited drugs.

The search occurred on Thursday, June 1 around 2.20pm and police also allegedly located a .22 calibre rifle.

NSW Fire and Rescue HAZMAT attended the scene and the lab equipment was secured due to contamination issues.

All items have been seized for forensic examination by detectives from the Chemical Operations unit and Forensic police.

Investigations are ongoing.