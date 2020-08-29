Fisherman reported missing off Red Rock

The search will recommence on Sunday morning.

A SEARCH for a man reported missing north of Coffs Harbour has been suspended until Sunday morning.

According to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, the man was fishing at Red Rock when he was washed off the rocks sometime around 2.30pm.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter along with Water Police, Surf Lifesaving and Marine Rescue this afternoon conducted a surface and air search for the male but were not able to locate him.

It is understood he did not have a lifejacket or EPIRB.

