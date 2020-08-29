Menu
The search will recommence on Sunday morning.
The search will recommence on Sunday morning. Frank Redward
Fisherman reported missing off Red Rock

Jasmine Minhas
29th Aug 2020 5:35 PM
A SEARCH for a man reported missing north of Coffs Harbour has been suspended until Sunday morning. 

According to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, the man was fishing at Red Rock when he was washed off the rocks sometime around 2.30pm. 

A fisherman was reportedly swept out to sea around 2.30pm Saturday, August 29.
A fisherman was reportedly swept out to sea around 2.30pm Saturday, August 29. Frank Redward

 

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter along with Water Police, Surf Lifesaving and Marine Rescue this afternoon conducted a surface and air search for the male but were not able to locate him. 

It is understood he did not have a lifejacket or EPIRB. 

More to come.

