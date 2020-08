A search is underway this afternoon for a missing fisherman at Red Rock.

A SEARCH is underway for a fisherman reported missing north of Coffs Harbour.

Emergency services including a Westpac Rescue Helicopter are this afternoon searching the water at Red Rock.

It is understood the man fell off rocks while fishing near Red Rock headland.

It is also understood that he was not carrying a life jacket or EPIRB.

More details to come.