Search underway for man missing off Coffs Coast beach

A MALE swimmer has been reported missing off Sapphire Beach, north of Coffs Harbour.

Emergency services including NSW Police, Coffs Harbour Lifeguards, NSW Ambulance and SES crews are at the scene following reports the male, who is believed to be aged in his 40s, was swept out to sea.

Coffs Harbour City Lifeguard Greg Hackfath confirmed the incident to The Advocate, and said the search is currently underway.

A Westpac Rescue Helicopter is also combing the scene.

More to come.