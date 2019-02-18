Menu
Search to resume as man drowns, another missing in Hawkesbury River
Man drowns, another missing in river

18th Feb 2019 6:18 AM

AUTHORITIES have temporarily called off a search for a man missing in the Hawkesbury River after he fell off a jetski he was riding with two other men.

NSW Police say the search will resume on Monday morning at Wilberforce, north-west of Sydney, for the missing 50-year-old who reportedly fell off the jetski after it did a sharp turn.

His 49-year-old companion died on Sunday in the same incident. His body was recovered from the river but he couldn't be resuscitated.

A third man, 35, was not injured.

The men were on a section of the river near Percys Place Ski Gardens on Burdekin Road when the incident occurred about 10.30am on Sunday.

"It's quite heartbreaking - they were a large group of friends enjoying a pretty much picture-perfect day here on the Hawkesbury," Chief Inspector Gary Simms told reporters.

"As you can imagine they're all quite devastated." It's been reported none of the men were wearing life jackets.

