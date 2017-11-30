Search to find dog after attack on beach

NAMBUCCA Shire Council is seeking to find a white Staffordshire bull terrier with tan patches that attacked and mauled a woman's dog on Valla Beach.

The council has been told the dog attack happened near the Deep Creek footbridge on Wednesday, October 11.

At approximately 9am a woman was walking her dog when it was attacked by a white Staffordshire Bull Terrier with light tan patches, which resulted in serious injuries.

The owner of the Staffordshire Bull Terrier was approximately 200 metres away from the incident in a red Toyota 4WD ute, which contained a snorkel on the driver's side, the council was told.

The Staffordshire bull terrier ran back to the ute and the owner quickly drove off without providing any assistance, witnesses said.

The council has been unable to find the offending dog or its owner, with reports that they do frequent the area.

With the potential for such an attack to happen again in the future, the council is seeking any information from the public, which could help with the investigation of the incident.

Under the Companion Animals Act 1998, a dog owner is liable for damages associated with an attack on a person or another animal.

Furthermore, if a dog is in a public place and not under the effective control of some competent person by means of an adequate leash, the dog can be impounded and the owner fined.

If you have any information about this incident call the council's Manager of Development and Environment on 65682555 or email council@nambucca.nsw.gov.au.