Search suspended for missing man

The search continues for a missing person at Moonee Beach. Rachel Vercoe

A SEARCH was suspended around midday for a man swept out to sea earlier this week at Moonee Beach.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District and Marine Area Command, Marine Rescue volunteers, and crews with the Westpac and Polair helicopters have been searching since the man went missing around 6pm on Monday.

Two men, aged 35 and 45, died after a group of six people got into difficulties in the surf at Moonee Beach, 23km north of Coffs Harbour.

Two girls, aged 13 and 17, and a 15-year-old boy were rescued; however, a third man, aged 28, could not be found.

A search operation continued last night until it was suspended due to fading light.

Today's search resumed at 7am but was suspended about midday.

Foot patrols of the coast will continue in routine taskings.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by visiting nsw.crimestoppers.com.au