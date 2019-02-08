Menu
A 27-year-old man is missing in the surf on Woolgoolga Beach, after a 21-year-old woman was rescued yesterday afternoon.
Trevor Veale
News

Search resumes for missing swimmer

8th Feb 2019 9:30 AM
A SEARCH has resumed this morning for a man who has disappeared while swimming at a Coffs Coast beach.

Emergency services were called to Woolgoolga Beach following reports of a man and woman in trouble in the water yesterday afternoon.

Bystanders pulled the 21-year-old woman from the surf, but the 27-year-old man could not be found.

The man has been described as Middle Eastern and was wearing blue boardshorts.

Local police, the Marine Area Command, NSW Ambulance, Surf Lifesavers, Marine Rescue and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter began a search for the man.

The same resources are being deployed today, with assistance by PolAir and a SLSC drone. SES volunteers are also attending.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

coffs harbour drowning near drowning nsw ambulance nsw police woolgoolga beach
Coffs Coast Advocate

