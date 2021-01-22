Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A search resumed at first light this morning to find a snorkeller who went missing off the South Australian coast.
A search resumed at first light this morning to find a snorkeller who went missing off the South Australian coast.
News

Search resumes for missing snorkeller

by Emily Cosenza
22nd Jan 2021 10:49 AM

A desperate search for a regional Victorian man is underway after he went missing while snorkelling off shore in South Australia's southeast.

The search for the 32-year-old began just before 5pm on Thursday after police were alerted to the victim's disappearance in water off Surfers Way near Port MacDonnell.

Local fishers, Fisheries SA, SES crews and local volunteers helped police look for the man.

An Australian Maritime Safety Authority Challenger aircraft from Victoria also searched the area into the evening.

Police divers tried to locate the missing man overnight and will assist in the search that resumed on Friday morning.

Originally published as Search resumes for missing snorkeller

Authorities remained at the scene on Thursday evening to search for the man. Picture: Jessica Ball
Authorities remained at the scene on Thursday evening to search for the man. Picture: Jessica Ball
drowning missing

Just In

    Just In

      Fears for missing boy

      Fears for missing boy
      • 22nd Jan 2021 9:53 AM

      Top Stories

        GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News For just $5 a month for the first three months, you get access to all the best local stories, great rewards as well as news coverage from across Australia.

        UPDATE: Missing man's car found

        Premium Content UPDATE: Missing man's car found

        News Police have issued a description of the man believed to be washed from the...

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 22, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 22, 2021

        News Today’s weather, funeral notices, fuel prices and more in one place.

        Aus Day weather: Coffs Coast to dodge NSW heatwave

        Premium Content Aus Day weather: Coffs Coast to dodge NSW heatwave

        News A heatwave is set to hit NSW. Here’s what we can expect in Coffs.