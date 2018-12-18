Menu
Trevor Veale
News

Search resumes for missing man

Rachel Vercoe
by
18th Dec 2018 7:00 AM

THE search for a 28-year-old man swept out to sea last night continues on the Coffs Coast.

Two men, aged 35 and 45, died after a group of six people got into difficulties in the surf at Moonee Beach around 6pm yesterday.

Two girls, aged 15 and 17, and a 15-year-old boy, were rescued; however, a third man, aged 28, could not be found.

A search operation continued until it was suspended due to fading light and deteriorating surf conditions.

Today's search resumed at 7am and will involve officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, Marine Area Command, the police airwing, PolAir, and local volunteers from the Surf Lifesaving Association and Marine Rescue.

All six people are believed to be from Sydney.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by visitingg nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

