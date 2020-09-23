Search ramps up for missing autistic teen

Police are searching for high functioning autistic teenager William Wall after he did not return home from a walk this morning. Picture: Victorian Police

Police are searching for high functioning autistic teenager William Wall after he did not return home from a walk this morning. Picture: Victorian Police

The search for a missing autistic teen who spent a night lost in the bush east of Melbourne is ramping up after more than 24 hours since he was last seen.

William Wall, 14, has been missing since 6.45am on Tuesday when he left his Launching Place home for his daily walk along the Warburton Trail.

He told family he would only be gone for 15 minutes but has not returned home or been seen from since.

Local police, specialist search and rescue crews, the mounted branch, trail bike riders and State Emergency Service volunteers were scheduled to resume the search on Wednesday morning.

Some SES crews searched the thick bushland about 50km east of the CBD throughout the night where the temperature dropped to about 7C but were unable to find him.

Searchers on trail bikes looking for William Wall. Picture: Jason Edwards

Volunteers spent the night calling out "William, this is the SES, can you hear us" in the hope he would be drawn to their voices.

His distraught dad Shane Wall told Nine News there had been a lot of people helping get the message out on Facebook and the police and SES were doing a "top job".

"I just want him home, it's as simple as that, I want him home," Mr Wall said.

Police say there was a potential sighting of William on Tuesday on the O'Shannassy Aqueduct Trail in Warburton.

Rain is forecast in the area throughout Wednesday and authorities are desperately hoping William will before nightfall as it is expected to drop to 5C.

William has high functioning autism and it's feared he may have become disorientated without food due to the length of time he has been missing.

SES and volunteers search into the night for William Wall. Picture: Jason Edwards

The police Air Wing, Specialist Solo's Unit and local uniform members along with SES volunteers launched a massive search effort on Tuesday after William was reported missing.

William's family and police are concerned for his welfare.

"He may become disorientated without food due to the length of time he has been missing," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said in a statement.

An urgent search is unfolding for an autistic teenage boy, missing on the Yarra Ranges, about seventy kilometres east of Melbourne. @reid_butler9 #9News pic.twitter.com/oxY9z8ryfV — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) September 22, 2020

One major concern is that weather will deteriorate with rain expected after 8am and temperatures forecast to fall down to just 5C if he is not found before nightfall.

Just after 8pm on Tuesday night police turned locals away from the search due to the coronavirus curfew.

"In line with coronavirus restrictions, at this stage we do not require any assistance from the public," they said in a statement on the Yarra Ranges Eyewatch Facebook page.

"We want to say a big thank you, however, for the all the offers we have received."

William was last seen wearing a dark hooded jumper, dark-coloured track pants, black runners and had a hydration pack across his chest.

He has been described as being 177cm tall, with a lean build, mousy brown hair and has a lazy right eye.

Police are searching for William after he did not return home from a walk this morning. Picture: Victoria Police

Anyone who sees the teenager or has any information should call triple-0 or contact Mooroolbark Police Station on 9725 9999.

Back in June this year, another 14-year-old autistic boy, William Callaghan, was found safe after spending two nights alone on Mount Disappointment.

William Callaghan, who was non-verbal, got lost after straying from family during a walk.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Search ramps up for missing autistic teen