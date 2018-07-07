Search on for the owner of precious family keepsakes

TOO GOOD TO LOSE: Linda Rose with a box of photos found in a donation at Toormina Vinnies.

WHO is the bride in the photo?

Sorting through donations at Vinnies Op Shop Toormina, volunteer Linda Rose came across a box filled with special photos, too precious to throw away.

"I thought what a shame someone has possibly accidentally put these photos in with what they are donating for Vinnies,” Ms Rose said.

The simple box contained more than images; a snapshot of family life which included 30 photos, a Certificate of Enrolment and faded and slightly worn images of a stunning wedding from 1936 and the couple at different stages of their lives and their children.

Ms Rose was able to track down the name of the couple through the Certificate of Enrolment and believed the woman, Irene Butcher, would be about 103 years old if still alive.

"Quite often we do get photos and single photos or school photos and we do bin them because we assume people have thrown them out,” Ms Rose said.

"A collection is worth tracking down because they're precious. Once you lose this, you would probably never get them again.

"I would like to see someone come forward and say 'Gee I never thought I'd see these again'.

"It's a waste to see them destroyed because photos of that era are hard to come by.”

If you can help, call Ms Rose on 66581246.