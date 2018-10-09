Search on for cutest little pet on coast

PET PROJECT: The search is on for Coffs Coast's cutest puppy and kitten.

ARE you the proud owner of a puppy or kitten and ready to put their cuteness to the test?

Petbarn is calling on Coffs Coast pet owners to enter their cute little fur babies in the Puppy and Kitten of the Year competition.

Taking place for the second year running, Petbarn launched the competition to find the country's most adorable four-legged friends and to help new pet owners celebrate the achievement of raising a healthy puppy and kitten with their online community.

Entries are open now until Friday, October 26 and Australians can vote for their favourite entry online.

By entering the cutest photo of your puppy or kitten, Coffs Coast locals and their pets have the chance to win a $1000 Petbarn voucher.

One puppy and one kitten will be crowned Australia's puppy or kitten of the year which is determined by the entrant who receives the most votes.

Petbarn will also choose two additional major prize winners and additional runner up prizes in each state and territory.

Petbarn Coffs Harbour store manager Kelly-Lea Boatwright knows how much Coffs Coast locals love their pets and how important it is to give new puppies and kittens the best possible start in life.

"At this early stage of a pet's life, it's crucial that pet parents seek an expert opinion to advise how they can best give young animals a happy and healthy start with their new family,” Kelly said.

"At Petbarn Coffs Coast, our team can provide support for new puppy and kitten owners by offering advice on nutrition and teaching locals about pet safety, such as how to puppy proof the home.

"We also have a wide range of services available, including puppy training, grooming, and veterinary care for your new furry friend.”

For more information, to vote or to enter your pet, visit petbarn.com.au/puppy-kitten