Menu
Login
Ebony, 13, has been missing from the Landsborough area since Saturday. Her grandmother, Rosemary Kampf, has made a desperate plea for information on her whereabouts.
Ebony, 13, has been missing from the Landsborough area since Saturday. Her grandmother, Rosemary Kampf, has made a desperate plea for information on her whereabouts. Contributed
Critical Alert

Search on for Coast teen missing for five days

Chloe Lyons
by
25th Apr 2018 9:33 AM | Updated: 3:14 PM

The grandmother of a missing 13-year-old Sunshine Coast girl has made a desperate plea for information on her whereabouts.

In a Facebook post Rosemary Kampf said her granddaughter, Ebony, had been missing from the Landsborough area since Saturday morning.

She urged anyone with information to contact her or Policelink on 13 14 44.

Ms Kampf has been contacted for further comment, but has not yet responded.

Another Coast teen, Stage Moore, 15, went missing from the Tewantin area on April 17, but was found yesterday after extensive media coverage.

landsborough missing queensland police service teenager
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Gallery: Coffs Harbour Anzac Day service

    Gallery: Coffs Harbour Anzac Day service

    News HUNDREDS of locals and visitors gathered in the CBD as the Anzac parade filled the streets and finished at the Coffs Harbour Cenotaph.

    Bellingen Anzac March

    Bellingen Anzac March

    Photos Bellingen Anzac Day march.

    Coffs Harbour Dawn Service

    Coffs Harbour Dawn Service

    Video Scenes from this morning's Coffs Harbour Anzac Day Dawn Service.

    Gallery: Sawtell Anzac Day march

    Gallery: Sawtell Anzac Day march

    News LOCALS gather at Sawtell's First Ave for Anzac Day march.

    Local Partners