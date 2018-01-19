Search is on for $3 million Powerball winner

A entry purchased at Stuarts Point Newsagency was the only division one winning entry last night.

ONE resident or visitor to Stuarts Point is now $3 million richer after their entry won the entire Powerball jackpot in last night's draw.

A entry purchased at Stuarts Point Newsagency was the only division one winning entry in Powerball draw 1131 on Thursday, January 18.

However as the winning entry was not registered to a Players Club card, NSW Lotteries officials have no way to contact the mystery ticketholder to deliver the news.

Anyone who purchased their entry on the Macleay Valley Coast is being urged to check their entry as soon as possible and make contact with NSW Lotteries on 131 868 if they believe they hold the winning ticket.

The Stuarts Point win comes just over a week since a mystery Melbourne entry won a massive $55 million Powerball jackpot, which is also yet to be claimed.

The region has a track record of Powerball wins - in September last year, an entry sold at Nambucca Heads won $25 million.

NSW Lotteries spokesperson Matt Hart said he was eagerly waiting for Australia's newest multi-millionaire to check their Powerball entry and make contact to begin the prize claim process.

"If you bought an entry in last night's Powerball draw in Stuarts Point, there's three million reasons why it would pay to check, and double check, your entry,” he said.

"We're putting the call out to help track down our mystery winner and share the happy news with them. The winning ticket may have been stashed away for safekeeping in a wallet, the car glovebox or be hiding in plain sight on the fridge door.”

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1131 on Thursday 18 January 2018 were 19, 35, 36, 13, 3 and 8, while the all-important Powerball number was 6.

Last financial year, 18 Powerball division one winning entries across the Lott's jurisdictions won more than $273 million.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 241 so far this calendar year, including 78 won by NSW Lotteries customers.