Search for the Nextwave of SWIFF filmmakers

NEW WAVE: SWIFF's Nextwave youth program formerly known as Rec Ya Shorts is offering $40,000 in prizes and is currently launching around the state. SWIFF

REGIONAL youth film competition, Nextwave, previously known as REC Ya Shorts Youth Film Festival, is now open for submissions with more than $40,000 in prizes up for grabs for individuals and schools.

Young filmmakers across regional Australia aged between 10 and 25 years old can flex their creativity by submitting a film of any genre: comedies, dramas, thrillers, animations, dance, or skate films.

The 2019 Nextwave competition includes a new documentary prize, where young filmmakers can capture real non-fiction stories in their local communities.

The theme for 2019 is 'Discovery' and the signature item all films must include is "Game".

Films must also be under six minutes duration, including titles and credits and be PG or under. Submissions close September 23 at 11:59pm.

The top short film finalists will battle it out for top accolades at the Nextwave Youth Film Awards next January in Coffs Harbour, as a part of the 2020 Screenwave International Film Festival (SWIFF), which presents the Nextwave workshop and short film competition.

Finalists will also have their films screened around Regional Australia in theatres for Youth Week 2020.

Thanks to the support of Coffs Harbour City Council and Southern Cross University, high schools around Coffs Harbour will be included on the Nextwave filmmaking workshop tour this year, teaching students the ropes about filmmaking and positive mental health.

"The creativity and originality from young Regional Australian filmmakers is second-to-none. Many are first-timers or have a couple of short films under their belts. It's incredible watching individual young filmmakers get better every year, finding their own creative voice, and telling our unique stories as Regional Australians," SWIFF festival director Dave Horsley said.

Nextwave is co-presented by the Screenwave International Film Festival (SWIFF) and Headspace Coffs Harbour, proudly supported by Southern Cross University, Create NSW, Blackmagic Design, Rode Microphones, Skullcandy and the Regional Arts Fund, reaching thousands of young people around the country to find the next wave of Regional Australian filmmakers.

The 2019 Nextwave short film competition is now open, with entry information as well as workshops and youth weeks screenings at nextwavefilmfest.com.au.