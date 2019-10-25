Search for the final plan

Glenn Storrie from National Parks and Wildlife Services addresses the Emerald Beach Community at a meeting held at Sandy Beach Public School hall last Tuesday.

IT’S been a rocky road for residents regarding plans to change the foreshores at Emerald Beach and discussions are underway again in an attempt to create a final masterplan.

First brought to the public in 2017, consultations for the Emerald Beach upgrade have included numerous meetings, community information sessions, progress updates and mail outs.

A survey has now been conducted with residents in the area about what they’d like to see for the future, gathering information on key issues including the road, parking and pedestrian safety.

On Tuesday, a community meeting was held to discuss results with around 50 people in attendance, facilitated by Glenn Storrie from National Parks and Wildlife Services and Mick Raby from Coffs Harbour City Council.

Results showed 74 per cent of those surveyed do not support closing Fiddaman Rd near Emerald Beach Reserve to through traffic.

If it was decided to leave the road open, 54 per cent thought it should be realigned away from the beach, 37 per cent said it shouldn’t and 9 per cent were unsure.

Of the 1000 surveys issued, one per residence, 405 were returned.

“That is an excellent outcome from the community … as it indicates a clear path for all of us to now follow and puts to bed many of the previously contentious issues which have previously delayed this project,” Mick Raby said.

Survey results and comments will be considered before starting on a preliminary draft plan. It will be reviewed by the Community Reference Group then brought back to the community for final validation and consultation.

For more information, visit haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/coffs-coast-regional-park