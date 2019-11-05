Search for solution continues one year on from fatal attack

Today marks one year since Dan Christidis was killed by a shark in Whitsundays' Cid Harbour.

ONE year on from the shark attack that tragically killed Victorian man Daniel Christidis, the plight of safer swimming conditions remains a burning issue in the Whitsundays.

The death of the 33-year-old doctor left the community in shock as before September last year, residents hadn't seen shark attack for eight years.

It was the third serious shark attack in Cid Harbour in two months after 12-year-old Melbourne girl Hannah Papps and Tasmanian woman Justine Barwick were bitten in separate attacks in September.

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Tash Wheeler said since last year's heartbreaking incident, the region continued to develop strategies for tackling shark safety.

"Firstly, our thoughts are with Daniel's family and friends during this very difficult time," she said.

"If you have a look at the measures that were put in place following it is evident that the incidents that occurred last year were taken very seriously by the Whitsunday tourism industry.

"Following the incident last year, the industry and government recognised the need for something to be done - Cid Harbour was declared a non-in-water activities anchorage.

"The Queensland Government implemented the Shark Smart program in the Whitsundays and Biopixel were contracted to look into the science behind shark behaviours and tracking."

Daniel was one of a group of 10 friends who boarded the bareboat charter yacht, which departed Abell Point on November 5 for a five-day cruise.

The group were sailing the 40-foot vessel themselves and did not have a skipper or crew present when they anchored in Cid Harbour on the afternoon of the fatal attack.

Daniel had been paddleboarding then swimming before he was bitten about 5:30pm.

He was picked up by an RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter from Cid Harbour and taken to Mackay Base Hospital where he died later that night.

Just last week another tragic incident occurred when Alistair Raddon and Danny Maggs were bitten by a shark when they were snorkelling in Hooks Passage.

Mrs Wheeler said Tourism Whitsundays would continue to put human safety first as they worked to ensure tourists and residents were aware of shark safety while further safety measures were put in place.

"We believe that human safety is paramount and welcome any steps taken in that direction," she said.

"We are advocating for the actions from the research that has been undertaken so far and we believe there needs to be some form of shark control program implemented as soon as possible.

"Like travelling anywhere in the world, it is important to understand the environment and heed the safety messages provided by operators."