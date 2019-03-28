Search for owners after heartbreaking find

Paulie the Staffordshire Bull Terrier was one of 37 animals rescued by the RSPCA from Storybook Farm. The RSPCA said his condition was shocking when he arrived. Picture: Supplied/RSPCA

THE former owners of a dog discovered with a crudely amputated hind leg at Storybook Farm have been urged to contact the RSPCA.

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier, since renamed Paulie by RSPCA staff, was one of 37 animals rescued by the RSPCA during a raid on the animal rescue farm.

Queensland Chief Inspector Daniel Young said Paulie's condition was shocking when the RSPCA brought him in.

"It's extremely important that we find out how Paulie came to be at Storybook," he said.

"We'd like to speak with the owners or whoever may have dropped him at Storybook Farm so we know a little more about what we are dealing with.

"There won't be any judgement, it's simply about working out how and when this poor dog came to be at Storybook."

Paulie has since had his leg properly amputated and is recovering under the watchful eye of RSPCA vets.

RSPCA Queensland Prosecutions Officer Tracey Jackson said inspectors were working through a mountain of information that continued to come through about the animals.

"Returning and re-homing pets can be quick or it can drag out to the end of the court case, depending on the nature of the investigation," she said.

"No dog that was seized in the raid has left our care and they will all be with us for a while yet. We promise we will be in touch with anyone who's contacted us about a specific animal."

"Unfortunately, our phone line issues mean the process is taking longer than usual. We are working through this all as fast as we possibly can and appreciate people's patience."

If you have any information about Pauly or any of the animals surrendered to Storybook please contact RSPCA Queensland by email on cruelty_complaints@rspcaqld.org.au or by phone on (07) 3426 9999.