Search for missing swimmer enters its second day

SEARCH ONGOING: Emergency services continue to search for a 22-year-old man, believed to be from Queensland, who was swept out to sea by a rip when swimming at Valla Beach on Saturday, February 17, 2018.
Keagan Elder
by

A SEARCH for a man who went missing when swimming at Valla continues today.

It was about 5.45pm on Saturday when emergency services were called to the beach opposite the Lion Club Bridge at Valla Beach.

Police were told a group had been swimming when the 22-year-old man, believed to be from Queensland, got stuck in a rip.

Police officers from Mid North Coast set up a command post at the Nambucca Heads Surf Life Saving Club and started to search the area.

 

They were helped at the weekend by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, PolAir, Marine Rescue and Surf Life Saving.

Today aerial resources have been stripped back as local police, water police, Surf Life Saving and the Volunteer Rescue Association continue to look for the man.

The search was suspended overnight due to poor light and sea conditions. It resumed at first light today.

